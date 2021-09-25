Xponance Inc. Sells 7,503 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

