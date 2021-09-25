Xponance Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cigna by 98.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Cigna by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cigna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Cigna stock opened at $203.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average is $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

