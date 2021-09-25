Xponance Inc. Has $7.44 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 84,738 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in eBay by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

