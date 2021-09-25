Xponance Inc. Has $7.22 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 741.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,773 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 271,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,020,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

