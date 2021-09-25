Xponance Inc. Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,381 shares of company stock worth $1,628,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $432.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $279.88 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

