Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,479 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.8% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 46.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,740 shares of company stock worth $24,106,924. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $560.74 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

