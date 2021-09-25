Wrapped NXM Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $57.28 or 0.00134231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $96.05 million and $10.80 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00121637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043551 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

