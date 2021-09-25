Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.70.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.76. Workday has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

