Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,439 shares during the period. Verso accounts for 2.6% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. B. Riley cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of Verso stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $705.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.99. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

