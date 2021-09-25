WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $62.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70.

