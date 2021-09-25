WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Credicorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205,214 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Credicorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,377 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $109.62 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

