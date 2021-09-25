WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $286,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

WY opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

