WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $14,896,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $5,014,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.