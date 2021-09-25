WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $271,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,322,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.94 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.85%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

