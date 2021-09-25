WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,824 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBSB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.