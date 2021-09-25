Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

VST has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

