Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $113.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.57. 167,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96. Visteon has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

