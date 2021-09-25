Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

VLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $54,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,840. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. 1,564,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,439. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.