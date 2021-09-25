Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

PCVX stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $133,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,533 shares of company stock worth $1,728,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 109.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $328,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 126,755.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 27.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

