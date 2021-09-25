Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $409.46. 3,417,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.83 and its 200-day moving average is $390.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

