Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.601 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of VNQI opened at $56.96 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

