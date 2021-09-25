Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

