Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

