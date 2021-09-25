Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $301.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $298.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $351.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.30 and a 200 day moving average of $311.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $208.72 and a 12 month high of $352.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

