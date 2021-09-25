Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by 58.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:MTN opened at $351.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $208.72 and a 1-year high of $352.38.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

