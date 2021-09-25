Vai Market Cap Hits $99.92 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Vai has a market cap of $99.92 million and $1.04 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00147874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,276.74 or 1.00195151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.19 or 0.06783331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00780777 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.