Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Cap of $166.81 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $166.81 million and $36.50 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00121256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

