Utrust Price Down 0.9% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $166.81 million and approximately $36.50 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00121256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043541 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

