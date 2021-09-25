Urus Market Cap Achieves $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00125901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043273 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.