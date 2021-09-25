U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192,550 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.41% of U.S. Concrete worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 30.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 96.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

NASDAQ USCR remained flat at $$73.99 during trading on Friday. 68 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.73 million. U.S. Concrete had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,401 shares of company stock valued at $102,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.