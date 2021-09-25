Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $112,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TKC opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

