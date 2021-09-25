Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $416,269.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00053320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00121420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00043364 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

