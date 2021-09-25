Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$47.50. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

TOU opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.80. The stock has a market cap of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873 over the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

