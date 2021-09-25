Todd Mckinnon Sells 18,474 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $1,186,949.70.

On Friday, August 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $253.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.95. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $16,548,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $4,571,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

