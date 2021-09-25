TitanSwap (TITAN) One Day Volume Tops $11.21 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $264.37 million and $11.21 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00011593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00122006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00043388 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

