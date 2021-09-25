Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. 1,699,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

