ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.0546

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $9,325.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

