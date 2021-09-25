Thore Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $46,815.75 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $46,815.75 and approximately $125,684.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.22 or 0.00356454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000761 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

