Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $106.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.
Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $115.03 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
