Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $106.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $115.03 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

