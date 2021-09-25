Thomas White International Ltd. Has $106,000 Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Stellantis by 9.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,478,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,027,000 after buying an additional 133,321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,370,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,525,000 after buying an additional 1,268,767 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

STLA stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

