The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Walt Disney posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 355%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.67.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

