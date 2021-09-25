The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

