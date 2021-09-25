The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INVH. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

NYSE INVH opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

