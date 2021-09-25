The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $200,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 18,101.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,241. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.