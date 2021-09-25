The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.
In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AAN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 133,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.
The Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
