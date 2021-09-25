The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 133,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.