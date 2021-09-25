Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Equities researchers at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.22.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $774.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $766.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $710.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $712,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,379,626,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.