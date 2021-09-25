TD Securities Boosts BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$11.50

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective raised by TD Securities to C$11.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.99.

TSE BB opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.04. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

