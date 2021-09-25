TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 2.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 22,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,127,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -23.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,288 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 213.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.