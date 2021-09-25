Tael Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $62.56, $119.16 and $45.75. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00053486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00121542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043495 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $13.96, $7.20, $34.91, $6.32, $10.00, $119.16, $24.72, $5.22, $18.11, $4.92 and $62.56. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

