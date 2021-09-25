Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 61,727 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 4.64% of The Bank of Princeton worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth $688,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $30.35. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,645. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

